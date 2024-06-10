Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Bela Ali Shah Abbasi on Monday held a meeting with transporters and forest department officials regarding the deforestation in Lasbela.

Talking to the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Ali Shah Abbasi issued strict orders concerning deforestation, stating that trees are the adornment of the land and must not be wasted under any circumstances.

He vowed to take stern action against the timber mafia, with no leniency towards anyone.

Regarding transportation, he mentioned that the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased, and transporters should also reduce their vehicle fares to provide relief to the public.