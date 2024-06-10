Open Menu

Abbasi Warns Stern Action Against Timber Mafia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Abbasi warns stern action against timber mafia

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Bela Ali Shah Abbasi on Monday held a meeting with transporters and forest department officials regarding the deforestation in Lasbela.

The meeting was attended by transporters and forest department officials.

Talking to the meeting, Assistant Commissioner Ali Shah Abbasi issued strict orders concerning deforestation, stating that trees are the adornment of the land and must not be wasted under any circumstances.

He vowed to take stern action against the timber mafia, with no leniency towards anyone.

Regarding transportation, he mentioned that the prices of petrol and diesel have decreased, and transporters should also reduce their vehicle fares to provide relief to the public.

Related Topics

Petrol Vehicle Lasbela Bela

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

11 minutes ago
 PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

43 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

3 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

4 hours ago
vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

4 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan