Abbasi welcomes TIP merger in PML-N to strengthen party in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday welcomed the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tehreek-e-Istehkaam Pakistan (TIP) political party in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to further strengthen his party in the province.

Addressing a press conference in National Press Club (NPC) flanked by Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National Heritage and Culture Division Engr Amir Muqam, and TIP Founder Shahgee Gul Afridi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said it was the happiest, most delightful, and wonderful day as TIP has joined PML-N under the leadership of Shahgee Gul Afridi.

He said TIP leadership announced joining PML-N by fully trusting and believing in the dynamic leadership qualities and prudent policies of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N would clean sweep in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held in October as a large number of politicians would join the PML-N in the near future. The incumbent government had already taken numerous measures for the development and prosperity of the province and the country.

Abbasi said his party was committed and united under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif to overcome the country's economic woes, adding that it was delivering and effectively working utmost interest of the country and masses.

"People believe that PML-N is the only political party capable to resolve all issues being confronted by the country," the minister said.

He said the country was facing multiple challenges of economic crisis, bad governance, and other crisis due to redundant and wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister said the present government had presented a balanced, pro-people, and business-friendly federal budget 2023-24 by providing relief to the low-income common masses.

Amir Muqam welcomed Shahgee Gul Afridi, founder of TIP on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organiser PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

He said Shahgee Gul Afridi was one of the biggest Names in the country's politics and his inclusion would further strengthen the party in KP.

He said all the motorways and development work in KP was constructed during the regimes of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

During the floods in the province, PM Shehbaz Sharif had visited the flood-hit areas eight times, he added.

The adviser said the subsidy was given on wheat as well to facilitate the people. Erstwhile, FATA and PATA were given a one-year further extension in taxes.

On the occasion, Shahgee Gul Afridi said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif loved the country, and he and PML-N saved the country from disintegration.

He said the PML-N's policies had benefitted the local masses and enabled them to bring improvement and a positive change to their lives.