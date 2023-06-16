UrduPoint.com

Abbasi Welcomes TIP Merger In PML-N To Strengthen Party In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Abbasi welcomes TIP merger in PML-N to strengthen party in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday welcomed the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tehreek-e-Istehkaam Pakistan (TIP) political party in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to further strengthen his party in the province.

Addressing a press conference in National Press Club (NPC) flanked by Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) on National Heritage and Culture Division Engr Amir Muqam, and TIP Founder Shahgee Gul Afridi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said it was the happiest, most delightful, and wonderful day as TIP has joined PML-N under the leadership of Shahgee Gul Afridi.

He said TIP leadership announced joining PML-N by fully trusting and believing in the dynamic leadership qualities and prudent policies of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He said the PML-N would clean sweep in the upcoming elections scheduled to be held in October as a large number of politicians would join the PML-N in the near future. The incumbent government had already taken numerous measures for the development and prosperity of the province and the country.

Abbasi said his party was committed and united under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif to overcome the country's economic woes, adding that it was delivering and effectively working utmost interest of the country and masses.

"People believe that PML-N is the only political party capable to resolve all issues being confronted by the country," the minister said.

He said the country was facing multiple challenges of economic crisis, bad governance, and other crisis due to redundant and wrong policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister said the present government had presented a balanced, pro-people, and business-friendly federal budget 2023-24 by providing relief to the low-income common masses.

Amir Muqam welcomed Shahgee Gul Afridi, founder of TIP on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organiser PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

He said Shahgee Gul Afridi was one of the biggest Names in the country's politics and his inclusion would further strengthen the party in KP.

He said all the motorways and development work in KP was constructed during the regimes of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

During the floods in the province, PM Shehbaz Sharif had visited the flood-hit areas eight times, he added.

The adviser said the subsidy was given on wheat as well to facilitate the people. Erstwhile, FATA and PATA were given a one-year further extension in taxes.

On the occasion, Shahgee Gul Afridi said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif loved the country, and he and PML-N saved the country from disintegration.

He said the PML-N's policies had benefitted the local masses and enabled them to bring improvement and a positive change to their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Amir Muqam October Afridi Muslim All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

24 seconds ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

1 hour ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

2 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

PPP, PML-N lock horns over administrative issues

3 hours ago
 ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufact ..

ZHO is an exclusive centre for producing, manufacturing Sunflower lanyards

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.