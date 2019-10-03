UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbasi's Lawyers Allowed To Meet Him In Jail On Every Wednesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 04:58 PM

Abbasi's lawyers allowed to meet him in jail on every Wednesday

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday fixed 'Wednesday' a separate day in a week for legal team of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet the accused in jail for consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday fixed 'Wednesday' a separate day in a week for legal team of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet the accused in jail for consultation.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgement on a petition, filed by Khaqan Abbasi's sister Barrister Sadia Abbasi, seeking court permission to hold meeting with the accused.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the court had already fixed 'Friday' for the family members of the accused to meet him in jail.

However, it was difficult for the lawyers to meet Abbasi on same day.

She prayed the court to fix a separate day for Abbasi's lawyers to hold meeting with him for legal consultations.

Assistant Jail Superintendant Adeel appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the lawyers could meet the accused on every Wednesday for legal consultation to which the court accepted the request of petitioner.

It may be mentioned that Abbasi was currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in an investigation pertaining to LNG import agreement. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had also beenarrested in the same case by the National Accountability Bureau(NAB).

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Import Jail Lawyers Same May Family Agreement Court Sadia Abbasi

Recent Stories

TECNO SPARK 4 Trending On Twitter

10 minutes ago

Holland,Ireland to host Pakistan before WTC series ..

11 minutes ago

Quetta master plan needs revision

6 minutes ago

Ovchinin, Hague, Al Mansoori Return From ISS Aboar ..

11 minutes ago

Iran's Intelligence Foils Assassination Attempt Ag ..

6 minutes ago

12 hill torrents of D G Khan has potential to gene ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.