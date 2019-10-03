(@imziishan)

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday fixed 'Wednesday' a separate day in a week for legal team of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet the accused in jail for consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday fixed 'Wednesday' a separate day in a week for legal team of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to meet the accused in jail for consultation.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the judgement on a petition, filed by Khaqan Abbasi's sister Barrister Sadia Abbasi, seeking court permission to hold meeting with the accused.

The petitioner had stated in its plea that the court had already fixed 'Friday' for the family members of the accused to meet him in jail.

However, it was difficult for the lawyers to meet Abbasi on same day.

She prayed the court to fix a separate day for Abbasi's lawyers to hold meeting with him for legal consultations.

Assistant Jail Superintendant Adeel appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the lawyers could meet the accused on every Wednesday for legal consultation to which the court accepted the request of petitioner.

It may be mentioned that Abbasi was currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in an investigation pertaining to LNG import agreement. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had also beenarrested in the same case by the National Accountability Bureau(NAB).