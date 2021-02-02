Abbasnagar police arrest drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abbasnagar police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Abbasnagar police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a team of Abbasnagar Police Station following a tip-off, conducted a raid at a den in an area lying within their jurisdiction.

The police arrested the accused identified as Ashiq.

The police recovered 25 liters liquor from his possession.

Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the suspect.

Further probe was underway.