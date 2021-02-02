Abbasnagar Police Arrest Drug Peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Abbasnagar police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession from an area lying within their jurisdiction.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a team of Abbasnagar Police Station following a tip-off, conducted a raid at a den in an area lying within their jurisdiction.
The police arrested the accused identified as Ashiq.
The police recovered 25 liters liquor from his possession.
Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the suspect.
Further probe was underway.