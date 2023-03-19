Abbasnagar police recover 3kg hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Abbasnagar police have arrested a narcotics smugglers and recovered three kilograms hashish from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Abbasnagar police received information that huge cache of hashish was being smuggled.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Abbasnagar conducted raid at a den, arrested a smuggler and recovered three kilograms hashish from his possession," he said.

Abbasnagar police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.