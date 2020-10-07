UrduPoint.com
Abbotabad Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market to monitor the pricing determination process of various commodities for end consumers

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market to monitor the pricing determination process of various commodities for end consumers.

District administration was taking solid measures to ensure edible items at affordable prices for masses in this regard.

He issued directives for decreasing prices of different 16 vegetables and fruit by Rs5 to 30.

Later, he chaired a meeting of price magistrates and food controllers and directed them to monitor market prices of daily use commodities regularly by paying visit on daily basis in order to extend relief to people.

He said that concrete measures should be made to ensure daily use commodities at officially prescribed rates.

He said that the district administration was giving priority to extend relief to masses by ensuring edible items at affordable rates in line with directives of the provincial government.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and added that strict action would be taken against shopkeepers who were found overcharging people.

