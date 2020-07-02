UrduPoint.com
Abbotabad Administration Takes Pain To Ensure Quality Healthcare Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:37 PM

Abbotabad administration takes pain to ensure quality healthcare facilities

The district administration is taking effective measures to provide quality healthcare services to residents

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking effective measures to provide quality healthcare services to residents.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Akasha Kiran along with Inspector Healthcare Commission Nusrat Hussain paid visit to Havlian Tehsil and sealed two clinics while six others were issued notices for violating Covid19 SOPs.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Iqbal visited Bakot and inspected 12 clinics.

During inspection two clinics were sealed for failing to get its Operation Theater registered and recruitment of non-qualified staff.

Similarly, three clinics were issued notices for violating SOPs to contain spread of coronavirus.

These raids were being conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Moghis Sanaullah who had issued directives to concerned officials of the district administration to pay regular visit to healthcare facilities to ensure that people received quality healthcare facilities.

