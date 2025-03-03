Open Menu

Abbottabad Admin Cracks Down On Price Hikes During Ramadan, Nine Butchers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration Abbottabad on Monday has intensified its crackdown on profiteering during Ramadan, taking strict action against those violating official price regulations.

Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, special price control teams have been deployed across the city to monitor markets, enforce the official price list, and address public complaints.

In a series of operations led by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zark Yar Khan Toru, authorities inspected key commercial areas, including the main bazaar and vegetable market. As a result, five butchers were arrested for overcharging, while several shopkeepers faced legal action for selling chicken and other essential goods at inflated rates.

Additionally, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Arshad Mahmood, price control magistrates, food department officials, and local traders jointly set official rates for vegetables, fruits, and poultry products.

Authorities have urged the public to report any price violations through the control room, Ikhtiyar App, Marastyal App, or Citizen Portal.

Continuing enforcement efforts, teams led by Arshad Mahmood carried out further inspections at the main bazaar, vegetable market, Kacheri Road, and other locations. Four more butchers were sent to jail for charging excessive prices, while further legal action was taken against violators in the poultry and essential goods sector.

Meanwhile, operations extended to Kalabagh, Nathiagali, Changlagali, and Ziarat Masoom under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Shamim Ullah. Authorities imposed heavy fines on violators and issued stern warnings against profiteering.

The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring strict price control throughout Ramadan, warning that any violations will result in legal action. Citizens have been urged to report instances of overpricing immediately to enable prompt enforcement measures.

