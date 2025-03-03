Abbottabad Admin Cracks Down On Price Hikes During Ramadan, Nine Butchers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration Abbottabad on Monday has intensified its crackdown on profiteering during Ramadan, taking strict action against those violating official price regulations.
Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, special price control teams have been deployed across the city to monitor markets, enforce the official price list, and address public complaints.
In a series of operations led by Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Zark Yar Khan Toru, authorities inspected key commercial areas, including the main bazaar and vegetable market. As a result, five butchers were arrested for overcharging, while several shopkeepers faced legal action for selling chicken and other essential goods at inflated rates.
Additionally, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Arshad Mahmood, price control magistrates, food department officials, and local traders jointly set official rates for vegetables, fruits, and poultry products.
Authorities have urged the public to report any price violations through the control room, Ikhtiyar App, Marastyal App, or Citizen Portal.
Continuing enforcement efforts, teams led by Arshad Mahmood carried out further inspections at the main bazaar, vegetable market, Kacheri Road, and other locations. Four more butchers were sent to jail for charging excessive prices, while further legal action was taken against violators in the poultry and essential goods sector.
Meanwhile, operations extended to Kalabagh, Nathiagali, Changlagali, and Ziarat Masoom under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Shamim Ullah. Authorities imposed heavy fines on violators and issued stern warnings against profiteering.
The district administration has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring strict price control throughout Ramadan, warning that any violations will result in legal action. Citizens have been urged to report instances of overpricing immediately to enable prompt enforcement measures.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held6 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert6 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered6 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds admissions’ test of its M.Phil and Ph.D programs6 minutes ago
-
Saudi King Salman’s Iftar, dates distribution program launched in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor distributes vegetable carts among poor people6 minutes ago
-
Two persons electrocuted, four others inured16 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure: C&W Minister26 minutes ago
-
RWMC makes special arrangements for cleaning during rain26 minutes ago
-
Ramazand complaint desk set up at South Waziristan Lower26 minutes ago