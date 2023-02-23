Abbottabad admin imposes Section 144 in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :District administration Abbottabad on Thursday imposed Section 144 banning the assembling of more than five people in the district with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, it has been made appeared in the wake of the current political scenario and Jail Bharo Tehreek launched by the Opposition, there is dire apprehension of a breach of the peaceful environment of the district.

It was further stated that Section 144 has been enforced on illegal assemblies and gatherings in the district of Abbottabad for 30 days. In a notification, the officials also warned violators of stern action under Section 188.