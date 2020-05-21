UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Admin Inspects, Fines Profiteers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:40 PM

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Iqbal on Thursday visited markets in Mandian, Mirpur and Supply Bazaar and inspected hygienic condition and prices of different commodities.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of deputy commissioner, the AAC directed shopkeepers to comply with the officially prescribed rates, adding strict action would be taken against profiteers.

Meanwhile, Assistant Food Controller Ms Uzma Shah and inspector food visited Supply Bazaar and Mandian and imposed fine on several butchers for failing to meet hygiene standard.

Separately, Assistant Commissioner Manshera Ms Talat Fahad paid visit to Shinkiari Road and fined several shopkeepers after sealing their shops for violating business SOPs.

During the visit she urged shopkeepers to adhere to lockdown SOPs to control spread of coronavirus.

