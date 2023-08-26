Abbottabad admin seals 15 dolly lifts on violation of SOPs

After the Battagram dolly lift incident, the district administration of Abbottabad on Sunday took stringent measures against the non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to provide safety to the masses and sealed more than 15 dolly lifts in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :After the Battagram dolly lift incident, the district administration of Abbottabad on Sunday took stringent measures against the non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to provide safety to the masses and sealed more than 15 dolly lifts in the district.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil has launched a crackdown on violations of SOPs, substandard conditions and inadequate safety measures in elevators across various areas. These actions come as a response to concerns about the safety of elevator operations in the district.

Accompanied by a technical team comprising representatives from Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Communication and Works (C&W) and Rescue Services, the Assistant Commissioner personally oversaw the inspections. During these operations, a malfunctioning lift was identified and subsequently sealed in the Goharabad and Salhad areas of Abbottabad.

Officials are urging citizens to cooperate with the administration's initiatives aimed at enhancing dolly lift conditions and safety standards. They have emphasized that people should refrain from using lifts that have not been certified by the relevant authorities to meet safety guidelines.

In another similar operation under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, a comprehensive inspection drive was carried out in Lora Tehsil, to ensure public safety. Ten dolly lifts in Tehsil Lora were sealed due to multiple violations, including SOP breaches, inadequate maintenance, and insufficient safety provisions.

The teams of TMA Lora, TEPA, Revenue Department including SHO Lora and SDO C&W assessed the fitness of dolly lift. Directives were issued to ensure the implementation of SOPs that prioritize the safety of both lives and property.

Yesterday, three lifts were separately sealed in the Tehsil Havelian area, encompassing Pona, Harlan, and Satorah on violations of SOPs, poor maintenance conditions, and a lack of essential safety measures.

These actions were undertaken by Tehsildar of Havelian Muhammad Ajaz, who led a technical team from Rescue Services, TMA, C&W, and Revenue in conducting the inspections.

The district-wide efforts to enhance dolly lift's safety and ensure strict compliance with SOPs, reflect a proactive approach by the administration to protect the citizens.

The citizens were encouraged to collaborate with administrative initiatives aimed at improving elevator conditions. The district administration of Abbottabad remains steadfast in its mission to uphold safety standards and prevent any potential incidents.

Assistant Commissioners, in conjunction with their technical teams, continue to lead comprehensive inspections, enforcing stringent actions against violators. Additional Assistant Commissioner -2 Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, another team evaluated elevators in various areas of Havelian Tehsil.

Two lifts in Lari and Kukal Barsin were sealed due to non-compliance with SOPs, poor conditions, and safety lapses.