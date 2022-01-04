Abbottabad admin seals private school for violating winter vacation schedule

District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday sealed Tameer Watan Public School and College for violating the winter vacation schedule

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Tuesday sealed Tameer Watan Public School and College for violating the winter vacation schedule.

While taking the notice of parent's complaints, the district administration started a drive against the violators of the KP government's winter vacation schedule.

During his visit to the school, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan found that the school administration was continuing classes despite of winter vacation.

The AC sealed the school for indefinite period.

DC Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir directed all private schools to ensure enforcement of winter vacation schedule and strict action would be taken against violators in this regard.

The masses were also directed to register their complaint through Citizen Portal, Facebook comments, or District Control Room phone numbers regarding violations of the KP government winter vacation plan.