Abbottabad Admin Steps Up Efforts To Improve Healthcare, Price Control
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, the district administration has intensified efforts to enhance public service delivery in the healthcare sector and ensure price control across markets on Friday.
As part of these initiatives, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah conducted a detailed inspection of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Abbottabad. He visited multiple departments including medical, surgical, ENT, orthopedics, ophthalmology, and emergency wards. During the visit, he evaluated the healthcare facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve cleanliness, ensure the availability of clean drinking water, maintain hygienic washrooms, and enhance access to labs, X-ray services, dentistry, health cards, and essential medicines.
In a parallel effort, AAC Sumaira Mehsud visited Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Phalla and Lora to assess the quality of medical services. She reviewed staff attendance, availability of medicines, and sanitation conditions, and also engaged with local residents to address their concerns. She instructed the staff to take necessary steps for improving service delivery.
In addition, AAC Sumaira Mehsud led a price control operation in Lora, inspecting various markets including grocery stores, poultry shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, bakeries, and meat shops. She ensured compliance with official rate lists and imposed fines on violators.
These efforts reflect the district administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare standards and protecting consumer rights in Abbottabad.
