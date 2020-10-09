Abbottabad administration gets feedback via telephone calls from citizens

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration Abbottabad got feedback via telephone calls from people regarding the provision of services to the citizens.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan telephoned the people in the light of instructions of the provincial government to verify the transfer of driving license, arms license and land and house registry transfers and other services.

They get feedback by calls through questions and answers about government office services and people's issues.

The district administration was making every effort to ensure that the citizens do not face any difficulty in providing services and provision of better services to people in shortest possible time.

In this regard, citizens can visit the office of the Deputy Commissioner for their complaints, Pakistan Citizen Portal mobile app or District Control Room to register their complaint.