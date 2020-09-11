UrduPoint.com
Abbottabad Administration Inspects Fitness Of Trolly Lifts At GalIyat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :District Administration Abbottabad on Friday inspected the fitness of all trolley lifts in Galyat and directed for proper safety measures.

Ensuring safety of life and property of the people, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan visited the trolley lifts working in Galiyat.

He checked the condition of trolley lifts and issued instructions to the concerned operators to improve the service of trolley lifts.

At the same time, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the technical teams of the concerned departments would soon inspect the trolley lifts and NOCs would be issued by the district administration to only those trolley lifts which meet the standards.

DC requested to all citizens to let us know their views or complaints regarding trolley lifts in their area.

More Stories From Pakistan

