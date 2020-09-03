Abbottabad administration launches operation to remove encroachments at tourist destinations

The district administration Abbottabad has launched an operation to remove encroachments on tourist destinations as per the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar High Court

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Abbottabad has launched an operation to remove encroachments on tourist destinations as per the orders of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar High Court.

In this regard, on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghith Sanaullah, an operation was carried out against illegal encroachments in the vicinity of Samandarkatha Lake in Galyat.

The operation was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan in which Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan, officers of Galyat Development Authority, Assistant Commissioners Under Training participated.

Attempts were made by the locals and hoteliers to resist, but under the supervision of the district administration, one building, six shops and all illegal hotels and shelters were demolished in and around Samandar Khatta Lake.

District Administration Abbottabad Teams are conducting operations at all tourist destinations to ensure to remove illegal encroachments.

DC Abbottabad requested to all citizens to assist the district administration in ensuring the elimination of illegal encroachments under their auspices so that steps can be taken to preserve the natural beauty of Abbottabad and improve the environment.