Abbottabad Administration Pays Tribute To Frontline Workers Against Covid19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:05 PM

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration has paid tribute to employees who have been fighting on frontline against Covid 19 since its outbreak in the district during the last 100 days.

To mark completion of 100 days in this regard, Assistant Commissioner Manshera Talat Fahat and volunteers of Tighter Force and Civil Defense visited house to house and distributed mask and sanitizers as part of awareness-raising walk about the pandemic.

During the walk, people were educated about importance of implementation of the SOPs and observance of social distancing to contain spread of the contagion.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue visited houses of those families whose members embraced martyred due to coronavirus.

Moreover, Ms Talat Fahad awarded commendation certificates to TMA employees and news reporters in recognition of their services in curbing spread of coronavirus.

