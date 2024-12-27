Open Menu

Abbottabad Administration Vows Transparency, Timely Revenue Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Abbottabad administration vows transparency, timely revenue services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday directed to take immediate action on pending revenue cases, inheritance transfers, registry processes, and challenges in the computerization of land records. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of District Revenue Review Committee.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all revenue officers, including magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars, to expedite the resolution of outstanding cases and streamline the computerization process to enhance service delivery.

He stressed the importance of providing timely and efficient services to citizens and ensuring all procedures are completed within specified timeframes.

Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center, Farrukh Masood, presented a briefing on the current status of the center’s operations.

He outlined the issues encountered during the computerization of land records and detailed the pending inheritance transfers in five revenue estates.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed immediate resolution of these challenges and directed the Tehsildar Abbottabad to extend full cooperation to the Service Delivery Center for improved outcomes.

Further directives were issued to accelerate the completion of pending inheritance transfers at the Service Delivery Center and to implement additional measures for enhancing revenue services.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of transparency, timely execution, and improved facilities for citizens.

He reiterated the commitment of the district administration to align these efforts with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on good governance and citizen-friendly initiatives.

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad All

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth A ..

Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

2 hours ago
 China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months

3 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge

4 hours ago
 Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024

5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

12 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

14 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan