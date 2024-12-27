Abbottabad administration vows transparency, timely revenue services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday directed to take immediate action on pending revenue cases, inheritance transfers, registry processes, and challenges in the computerization of land records. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of District Revenue Review Committee.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all revenue officers, including magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars, to expedite the resolution of outstanding cases and streamline the computerization process to enhance service delivery.

He stressed the importance of providing timely and efficient services to citizens and ensuring all procedures are completed within specified timeframes.

Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center, Farrukh Masood, presented a briefing on the current status of the center’s operations.

He outlined the issues encountered during the computerization of land records and detailed the pending inheritance transfers in five revenue estates.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed immediate resolution of these challenges and directed the Tehsildar Abbottabad to extend full cooperation to the Service Delivery Center for improved outcomes.

Further directives were issued to accelerate the completion of pending inheritance transfers at the Service Delivery Center and to implement additional measures for enhancing revenue services.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of transparency, timely execution, and improved facilities for citizens.

He reiterated the commitment of the district administration to align these efforts with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on good governance and citizen-friendly initiatives.