Abbottabad Administration Vows Transparency, Timely Revenue Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday directed to take immediate action on pending revenue cases, inheritance transfers, registry processes, and challenges in the computerization of land records. He expressed these views while chairing the meeting of District Revenue Review Committee.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all revenue officers, including magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars, to expedite the resolution of outstanding cases and streamline the computerization process to enhance service delivery.
He stressed the importance of providing timely and efficient services to citizens and ensuring all procedures are completed within specified timeframes.
Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center, Farrukh Masood, presented a briefing on the current status of the center’s operations.
He outlined the issues encountered during the computerization of land records and detailed the pending inheritance transfers in five revenue estates.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed immediate resolution of these challenges and directed the Tehsildar Abbottabad to extend full cooperation to the Service Delivery Center for improved outcomes.
Further directives were issued to accelerate the completion of pending inheritance transfers at the Service Delivery Center and to implement additional measures for enhancing revenue services.
Concluding the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of transparency, timely execution, and improved facilities for citizens.
He reiterated the commitment of the district administration to align these efforts with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, focusing on good governance and citizen-friendly initiatives.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad administration vows transparency, timely revenue services2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Intermediate Part-II Second Annual result announced2 minutes ago
-
Four more meters severed over violations11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates sector C-14 Development Project to address housing needs11 minutes ago
-
17th anniversary of BB being observed today11 minutes ago
-
CM visits former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch's residence, inquired health11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad pays homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris demand free, impartial plebiscite under UN supervision11 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held12 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy42 minutes ago