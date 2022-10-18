Abbottabad Cantonment Board facilitates masses despite limited resources: Rab Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB) Rab Nawaz on Tuesday said that they were facilitating the masses despite limited resources

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB) Rab Nawaz on Tuesday said that they were facilitating the masses despite limited resources.

The ACB CEO said that citizens could directly contact the office for any problem being faced by them. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons at his office.

The CEO further said that in addition to eliminating encroachments, efforts were being made to improve facilities. Regarding food safety, the ACB teams would continue to provide quality items to the citizens, he added.

He disclosed that encroachments on natural drains in the city had caused those 10 feet and 15 feet to shrink to two feet.

Nawaz said that the ACB was taking measures to address the challenges, including sanitation, supply of clean drinking water, and cleaning of drainage channels.

On this occasion, the Additional Chief Executive Officer said that they were increasing manpower to improve the quality of food items within the limits of the Cantonment Board.

While explaining encroachment on natural drains he said that ACB officials approved building plans on the basis of Revenue department documents, "now the building officer is also bound to visit the site before the approval of the building plan."