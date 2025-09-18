- Home
- Pakistan
- Abbottabad DC calls for stronger child protection measures, transparent investigation in abuse cases
Abbottabad DC Calls For Stronger Child Protection Measures, Transparent Investigation In Abuse Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Child Protection Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram.
The session brought together officials from various government departments, civil society representatives, and education sector stakeholders to discuss the effective implementation of the Child Protection Act 2010, child welfare measures, and community-level awareness.
Child Protection Officer Muhammad Ali presented a detailed briefing and reviewed the progress made on decisions from the previous meeting. Participants raised concerns about certain provisions of the Act not being included in FIRs, the absence of punishments in corporal punishment cases, and the need for improvements.
The Deputy Commissioner directed that local child protection committees, with the support of village secretaries and councilors, must organize awareness sessions to enhance community understanding of child rights and protection. He also stressed ensuring transparent investigations in cases of child-related crimes, including rape and murder.
District Education Officers were instructed to conduct awareness sessions in schools in collaboration with the Child Protection Unit, while madrassa students should also be involved in such programs. Additionally, the Sociology Department of Government Post Graduate College Mandian was tasked with organizing awareness campaigns in educational institutions.
The meeting emphasized comprehensive case management for serious cases, including identification, assessment, case planning, referral, and follow-up. Participants also highlighted the importance of legal aid, psychological support, and counseling for child victims.
It was further decided to strengthen institutional care, court appearances, family tracing and reunification, guardianship procedures, and the formation and training of community-based child protection committees. The Labor Department inspectors were tasked with identifying issues faced by child laborers in homes and commercial establishments, conducting interviews, and presenting a detailed report in the next meeting.
Domestic violence and other child abuse issues were also thoroughly reviewed.
Recent Stories
India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments holds 13th meeting
UAE will remain beacon of culture, knowledge, prosperity regionally, globally: N ..
UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad DC calls for stronger child protection measures, transparent investigation in abuse cases37 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews flood damage to M-5, vows support for saving Jalalpur Pirwala42 seconds ago
-
Two killed, one hurt in tragic road mishap in Burewala44 seconds ago
-
UAF launches flood relief campaign46 seconds ago
-
RTO Chief urges businessmen to fulfill tax obligations timely11 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to ensure special care of women, elderly, children in repatriation of Afghan refugees11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s biography in Madinah11 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s steadfast support to Kashmiris’ right to self-deter ..11 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan reviews damage, rehabilitation of M-521 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways retrieved billions worth of land in major anti-encroachment drive21 minutes ago
-
Mini petrol station sealed21 minutes ago
-
Layyah police bust fake Umrah ticket scam, arrange genuine travel for 28 pilgrims31 minutes ago