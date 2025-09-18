Abbottabad DC calls for stronger child protection measures, transparent investigation in abuse cases

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The fourth meeting of the Child Protection Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram.

The session brought together officials from various government departments, civil society representatives, and education sector stakeholders to discuss the effective implementation of the Child Protection Act 2010, child welfare measures, and community-level awareness.

Child Protection Officer Muhammad Ali presented a detailed briefing and reviewed the progress made on decisions from the previous meeting. Participants raised concerns about certain provisions of the Act not being included in FIRs, the absence of punishments in corporal punishment cases, and the need for improvements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that local child protection committees, with the support of village secretaries and councilors, must organize awareness sessions to enhance community understanding of child rights and protection. He also stressed ensuring transparent investigations in cases of child-related crimes, including rape and murder.

District Education Officers were instructed to conduct awareness sessions in schools in collaboration with the Child Protection Unit, while madrassa students should also be involved in such programs. Additionally, the Sociology Department of Government Post Graduate College Mandian was tasked with organizing awareness campaigns in educational institutions.

The meeting emphasized comprehensive case management for serious cases, including identification, assessment, case planning, referral, and follow-up. Participants also highlighted the importance of legal aid, psychological support, and counseling for child victims.

It was further decided to strengthen institutional care, court appearances, family tracing and reunification, guardianship procedures, and the formation and training of community-based child protection committees. The Labor Department inspectors were tasked with identifying issues faced by child laborers in homes and commercial establishments, conducting interviews, and presenting a detailed report in the next meeting.

Domestic violence and other child abuse issues were also thoroughly reviewed.