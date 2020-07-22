Abbottabad DC visits Central Jail, directs for more facilities to inmates

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah and District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi on Wednesday visited Central Jail and reviewed arrangements and facilities for inmates

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah and District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Afridi on Wednesday visited Central Jail and reviewed arrangements and facilities for inmates.

Jail Superintendent Wasim Khan and Deputy Jail Superintendent Hamid Khan briefed the visiting high officials of the district administration about jail and prisoners-related issues.

The deputy commissioner took a round to various sections of the jail where he met with prisoners and inquired about facilities and their well-being.

Female assistant commissioners who accompanied the deputy commissioner visited female sector and met with female prisoners.

The officials visited kitchen and took stock of food quality and cleanliness condition. They also visited a welfare centre in the jail where inmates learn different trades or arts. In the centre cloth and fiber-made bags were prepared and its certain portion of the total income was given to prisoners.

They visited dispensary and hospital and inquired after well being of patients. The deputy commissioner directed the jail superintendent to provide maximum facilities to jail inmates. He assured full cooperation of the district administration for welfare of prisoners.