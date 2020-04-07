Abbottabad district admin establishes 65 flour fair price shops

Abbottabad district administration during lockdown on Tuesday established 65 fair price flour shops to tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of wheat flour in the district

According to the details, 12 local flour mills would provide 120 bags per fair price shop on a daily basis on standard price those have been established in far-flung hilly areas and the cities of Abbottabad district.

Tehsil revenue staff would also monitor the sale and provision of the wheat flour to the consumers on these fair price shops.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Mughees directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for wheat flour and if they fine any discrepancy then immediately contact the district control room which has been established in the DC office.

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat which are providing relief to the masses.