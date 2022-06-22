Abbottabad district admin issues revised fares list for local, intercity public transport

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :After a successful negotiation between Suzuki van association with Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and district administration with the consultation of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday issued a revised fare list for districts where local and intercity fares have been increased.

In the wake of the petroleum and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price hike district administration with the consultation of RTA decided to increase the fares of local and intercity routes as well.

According to the revised fare list, from Abbottabad to Supply, Mandian, Nawanshahr, Dobhattar, Kakul Main Gate, Muslim Abad and Banda Amlok new fare would be Rs30 while from Nawanshahr Banni to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) new fare would also be Rs30.

Similarly, Abbottabad to Salhad and Malik Pura fare has been also been increased from Rs15 to Rs20, Abbottabad to Kakul village and Harno Rs40, Abbottabad to Mirpur and Dhamtoor Rs35.

The intercity transport fares have also been increased from Abbottabad to Mansehra, Rawalpindi, Haripur, Islamabad and Peshawar whereas the fares were also increased after the recent increase in the petroleum products and CNG prices.

Public transport drivers are directed to paste the revised fare list on the windscreen of the vehicle which is visible to all commuters.