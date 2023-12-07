Open Menu

Abbottabad District Voters Education Committee Discusses Electoral Matters

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Abbottabad District Voters Education Committee discusses electoral matters

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) On the occasion of on National Voters' Day, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan chaired District Voters education Committee (DVEC) meeting at regional Election Commission Office here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zeeshan Khan said that the Constitution of Pakistan designated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the responsibility of conducting various elections in the country, ranging from Parliament and Senate to the Presidential election.

He further said that under Article 140A, the ECP plays a crucial role in overseeing local government elections, with adherence to provincial regulations. The District Election Commissioner underscored the significance of voter registration, emphasizing the necessity of possessing an identity card for this purpose.

Individuals aged 18 and above holding valid identity cards are eligible to cast their votes.

Ensuring transparency in the electoral process, the Election Commission has implemented measures to guarantee that each voter can cast only one vote, marking a significant stride towards fairness. Public awareness is actively promoted through the 8300 service, providing voters with essential information, the ECP's efforts have earned international recognition, with accolades in the form of prestigious awards, he added.

In the meeting, Zeeshan Khan reiterated the pivotal role of exercising the right to vote for a robust government in the country. He stressed the importance of a shift in mindset to bring about positive changes.

