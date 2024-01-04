Abbottabad Election Tribunal reserves decision following completion of legal arguments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) After the conclusion of arguments presented by legal representatives on Thursday, the Election Tribunal in Abbottabad reserved its decision on the appeal filed by former Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani. The final verdict of the Tribunal is scheduled to be announced on Friday.

On the other side, the Election Tribunal Abbottabad has initiated the preliminary hearing on the approval of the nomination papers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Waqar Khan, an advocate from the high court, informed the media that the Election Tribunal judge has announced the schedule of the hearing concerning the approval of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers, with the conclusion of his case expected on Friday.

Advocate Waqar Khan has filed an appeal challenging the approval of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers on behalf of complainant Shahid Rafique, citing that the Supreme Court has declared Nawaz Sharif ineligible to participate in elections, based on a petitioner's request.

The petitioner has claimed that Nawaz Sharif's failure to appear before the returning officer personally has resulted in the anticipated rejection of his papers.