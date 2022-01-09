UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad-Galyat Road Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall: DPO Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Abbottabad-Galyat road closed due to heavy snowfall: DPO Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Afridi Sunday said that due to snowfall, the Murree road was closed at Harnai since last day and after 5 to six feet of snowfall, it stopped the traffic from Abbottabad to Galyat.

Talking to media men, the DPO said that 50 tourists were trapped near Chhangla Gali and were rescued at 4.

00 pm while the Hotel Association was instructed not to allow anyone to check out due to road blockade. He said no one was allowed from Abbottabad to Murree as the road was closed due to landslides and snowfall.

All tourists have been safely transported to hotels, Zahoor Afridi said and added that 100 to 200 people were evacuated in Galyat with diverting more than 10,000 vehicles to Abbottabad last night.

