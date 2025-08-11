Abbottabad Glows With Festive Spirit As Independence Day Preparations Reach Peak
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Like the rest of the country, Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Abbottabad, the headquarters of Hazara Division, where markets are thronged with shoppers and the city is awash in green and white
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Abbottabad, the headquarters of Hazara Division, where markets are thronged with shoppers and the city is awash in green and white.
In the days leading up to August 14, a large number of citizens have been flocking to bazaars, creating an unusual rush at shops selling Independence Day merchandise. Stalls and storefronts across the city are adorned with national flags, buntings, badges, caps, and green-and-white apparel, drawing customers of all ages. Children and adults alike can be seen proudly holding the national flag, their faces glowing with excitement as they prepare to mark the occasion.
Shopkeepers report that sales this year have seen a notable rise compared to previous years, attributing the surge to heightened national spirit and better economic activity in the festive season. Vendors are also offering new designs of flags, LED-lit badges, themed face masks, and novelty items that are proving popular among younger buyers.
To accommodate the growing crowds, the district administration has enhanced traffic management and deployed additional security personnel at busy marketplaces.
With Abbottabad’s streets resonating with patriotic songs and fluttering flags, the city is set to join the nation in marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with renewed zeal and unity.
Recent Stories
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary
Humid weather persists in Lahore
Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals meat shops
Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis
Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off
Govt. allocates Rs100b for Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road: NA told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor11 minutes ago
-
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told11 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary11 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals meat shops2 minutes ago
-
Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis2 minutes ago
-
Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off2 minutes ago
-
Govt. allocates Rs100b for Karachi–Quetta–Chaman road: NA told2 minutes ago
-
KP government launches revolutionary scheme for self-employment and paid internships19 minutes ago
-
Govt. collects Rs34b petroleum levy: Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz19 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes “National Minorities Day” resolution19 minutes ago