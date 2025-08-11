Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak

Like the rest of the country, Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Abbottabad, the headquarters of Hazara Division, where markets are thronged with shoppers and the city is awash in green and white

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Independence Day preparations are in full swing in Abbottabad, the headquarters of Hazara Division, where markets are thronged with shoppers and the city is awash in green and white.

In the days leading up to August 14, a large number of citizens have been flocking to bazaars, creating an unusual rush at shops selling Independence Day merchandise. Stalls and storefronts across the city are adorned with national flags, buntings, badges, caps, and green-and-white apparel, drawing customers of all ages. Children and adults alike can be seen proudly holding the national flag, their faces glowing with excitement as they prepare to mark the occasion.

Shopkeepers report that sales this year have seen a notable rise compared to previous years, attributing the surge to heightened national spirit and better economic activity in the festive season. Vendors are also offering new designs of flags, LED-lit badges, themed face masks, and novelty items that are proving popular among younger buyers.

To accommodate the growing crowds, the district administration has enhanced traffic management and deployed additional security personnel at busy marketplaces.

With Abbottabad’s streets resonating with patriotic songs and fluttering flags, the city is set to join the nation in marking Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with renewed zeal and unity.