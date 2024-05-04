Abbottabad Hajj Committee Organizes Third Hajj Training Sessions On May 4
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Abbottabad Hajj Committee has initiated a program aimed at educating prospective pilgrims about the rituals of Hajj before their departure.
They organizing a third training session for the remaining pilgrims.
The session took place at the District Council Mosque on May 4 and 5, 2024.
The program, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, aimed to familiarize pilgrims with the essential rites and practices of Hajj, ensuring they are well-prepared for their spiritual journey.
The training sessions commenced after the Zuhr prayer.
In consideration of women participants, separate arrangements were made to ensure their comfort and adherence to religious requirements.
Muhammad Sabir Sultan, President of the Abbottabad Hajj Committee, reiterated his dedication to facilitating pilgrims and ensuring they embark on their journey with the necessary knowledge and understanding of Hajj rituals.
He emphasized that these educational sessions reflect the committee's commitment to assisting pilgrims in fulfilling their religious obligations with confidence and reverence.
Recent Stories
PCB, franchise owners discuss window for PSL 2025
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Randhawa commends ICT Police's efforts in maintaining law, order5 minutes ago
-
Excise Police foiled attempt of narcotics smuggling5 minutes ago
-
CM launches Pakistan's 1st Automated Fare Collection System for People's Bus Service5 minutes ago
-
Three kids sustain burn injuries as aunt set them ablaze over unknown reasons15 minutes ago
-
Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao visits bereaved family in Kohat to express condolence15 minutes ago
-
Four petrol pumps sealed24 minutes ago
-
PSCA expands free Wi-Fi service to 100 points24 minutes ago
-
Minister Aftab Sherpao condoles Mahmoodul Islam's brother death in Kohat24 minutes ago
-
Two eunuchs shot on Kohat Road in City, in critical condition: Doctors25 minutes ago
-
Notorious commercial human trafficker arrested25 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ali Khan's excellent journalistic services were appreciated by the Social Welfare Society44 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest suspects responsible for killing of officer within 24 hours45 minutes ago