Abbottabad, Haripur Police Start Physical Tests For New Induction

Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:41 PM

Abbottabad and Haripur police on Friday started physical test of shortlisted 1450 against 7980 candidates appeared in written examination on second consecutive day for fresh induction in police department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Abbottabad and Haripur police on Friday started physical test of shortlisted 1450 against 7980 candidates appeared in written examination on second consecutive day for fresh induction in police department.

Owing to large number of candidates, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted the physical test for 1450 candidates out of 7980 appeared in written paper under strict security measures while the tests would continue for five days.

Superintendent Police (SP) Abbottabad Qamar Hayat was deputed as the in-charge security for the ETEA test.

The physical test was conducted at the police lines ground Abbottabad.

To ensure the transparency in the physical test for police induction,ETEA team have all arrangements where a large number of policemen were also deployed.

