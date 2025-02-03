Abbottabad initiates large-scale tree plantation drive

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Monday has emphasized the significance of large-scale tree plantation during the monsoon season, in line with government directives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Monday has emphasized the significance of large-scale tree plantation during the monsoon season, in line with government directives.

Speaking at a meeting of district officers, he highlighted the need for extensive afforestation efforts and the establishment of Miyawaki forests in urban areas and government offices.

DC urged all departments, educational institutions, and citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign by obtaining saplings from the Forest Department and contributing to environmental conservation. He further directed the Forest Department to ensure the plantation and protection of long-living and fruit-bearing trees across District Abbottabad.

The Primary objective of the campaign is to enhance green cover, promote tourism, and conserve natural resources in accordance with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's vision. During the meeting, the Divisional Forest Officer provided a detailed briefing on the availability and distribution of saplings for the initiative.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf, SSP Havelian-Galiyat Muhammad Ishtiaq, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zark Yar Khan Toru, and representatives from the Forest, Public Health, Agriculture, and Social Welfare departments.