Abbottabad Judiciary Enhances Staff Training On Ethics & Responsibilities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The District Judiciary Abbottabad has conducted a week-long training session focused on integrity, code of conduct, and responsibilities of judicial staff as government employees. The training took place from March 18 to March 24, 2025, under the directives of the Honorable Peshawar High Court.

Led by the District and Sessions Judge, Abbottabad, Additional District and Sessions Judges and Senior Civil Judges participated in the program. The initiative aimed to enhance the judicial staff’s understanding of their professional duties, highlight the significance of ethical conduct, and equip them with essential skills for efficient service delivery.

The training included lectures and presentations covering key topics such as integrity in public service, ethical codes of conduct, responsibilities of government employees, and strategies for effective public service delivery.

