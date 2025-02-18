Abbottabad launches spring tree plantation campaign 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched today by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaaullah Khan, with the planting of a sapling at the dumping point.

The initiative, aimed at enhancing environmental protection, is being carried out in collaboration with TMA, WSSCA, and the Forest Department.

During the campaign, between 50,000 to 60,000 trees will be planted across the district throughout the spring season.

The event saw the presence of key figures including Tehsil Municipal Officer Shakeel Hayat, Additional Assistant Commissioners Sana Fatima and Shamim Ullah, Chief Executive Officer WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, DFO Galyaz, and other officials from the Forest Department.

More than 500 plants were planted at the Sahlad dumping ground, as part of the joint effort by the Forest Department, TMA Abbottabad, and WASA Abbottabad.

Students and teachers from COMSATS University also participated in the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaaullah Khan while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of tree plantation for the environment and stressed the role of the campaign in promoting a greener Pakistan.

He emphasized that trees are vital for the planet, and it is essential to plant more trees to ensure a better environment for future generations.

The Deputy Commissioner also called upon citizens, students, and both public and private organizations to actively engage in the campaign and contribute to making their communities more vibrant and environmentally friendly.

The district administration, in collaboration with TMA, WASA, and the Forest Department, is committed to planting 22,000 non-fruit trees, 1,500 fruit trees, 22,000 trees in GD areas, and a total of 50,000 to 60,000 trees across Abbottabad.

The tree plantation drive will be carried out in all tehsils to promote environmental well-being and foster a healthy society.