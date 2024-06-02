Open Menu

Abbottabad Lawyers’ Delegation Calls On Chief Justice PHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Abbottabad Lawyers’ delegation calls on Chief Justice PHC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The delegation of lawyers led by Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi, senior lawyer, called the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, here.

During the meeting, Obaid Ur Rehman Abbasi apprised him that Lora was declared Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbottabad, four years ago and informed him of the difficulties being faced by the people of Tehsil of the Lora of the District Abbottabad.

He informed Chief Justice that there was no judicial official appointed in Lora, even for small cases; litigants had to come to Abbottabad, which cost them heavy and also mental torture, and was further informed that the people of Lora were ready to provide suitable places for judicial officers, for which they requested Chief Justice Peshawar High Court to appoint one judicial magistrate and one civil judge for Lora.

"

The Chief Justice directed the district and session judges to look into the matter on a priority basis. 

President High Court Bar Sardar Aman and District Bar Atif Khan supported the issue and announced that they would recommend the proposal in writing for the appointment of two judicial officers for Lora Tehsil.

