Abbottabad Lawyers’ Strike Enters Fourth Day
September 21, 2024
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Like other parts of the province, the strike of Government lawyers entered the fourth day in Abbottabad, demanding the approval of their charter of demands.
The protest, initiated by the President of the Prosecution Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saqeen Shah Advocate, has led to significant delays in cases across Anti-Terrorism, District and Sessions, and Magistrate courts, leaving many litigants in distress.
President of the High Court Bar Association Abbottabad Sardar Aman Advocate urged the provincial government to address the lawyers' concerns.
During a media briefing at the Prosecution office near the District and Sessions court, District Prosecutor Saqib Sultan highlighted a nine-point demand list presented to the government.
Key demands include the establishment of an independent prosecutorial department, the creation of a Prosecutor General’s office, and equal allowances for prosecutors in line with those of the judiciary and police.
Other requests involve the provision of vehicles and accommodation for prosecutors, basic facilities for female staff, and the approval of a Prosecution Act amendment bill by the Provincial Assembly.
Sardar Aman Advocate emphasized the legitimacy of these demands and called on the provincial government to take swift action to alleviate the difficulties faced by litigants and ensure the smooth functioning of the legal system in the province.
