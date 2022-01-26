UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Main Bazar Uplifting Program To Start Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The tender for the project of uplifting Abbottabad Bazaar project with a cost of Rs. 240 million rupees has been initiated and soon the beautification work would be started

On the direction of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, his personal secretary Bayamin and his son Harmeen Ghani visited Abbottabad Bazaar along with TMA staff.

On the direction of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, his personal secretary Bayamin and his son Harmeen Ghani visited Abbottabad Bazaar along with TMA staff.

Abbottabad's uplifting project includes the installation of benches, street lights, drainage systems, small parks, women's washrooms, pedestrian walkways, street lamps, electrical wiring and branding of all shops in specific colors.

This project will not only raise the standard of living of the citizens of Abbottabad but will also significantly enhance the beauty of the city.

