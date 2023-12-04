Abbottabad municipal bodies fail to clean city after ban on dumping at Salhad by PHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Following a ban on garbage dumping at the Salhad dumping point by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench on Monday, the city has been transformed into a massive pile of trash.

Earlier last Monday, the PHC Abbottabad Bench, in its verdict, directed the Water and Sanitation Service Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB), and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad to cease dumping at Salhad. The court emphasized that the location, being the entry point of the city, was adversely affecting thousands of residents in the surrounding vicinity.

In compliance with the verdict, WSSCA began dumping garbage at TMA Haripur, and ACB utilized the Cantonment Board Havelaian dumping point.

However, both municipal authorities later refused to continue providing this facility.

As a consequence of the refusal, WSSCA and ACB were unable to manage the disposal of garbage, resulting in extensive piles of trash spreading in every nook and corner of the city. Sources indicate that all three municipal bodies have decided to file a petition against the prevailing situation.

