Abbottabad Naat Khawans clinches top positions in 40th annual 'Provincial Naat competition'

The Naat Khawans of the district Wednesday showcased their skills in the 40th 'Annual Provincial Naat Competition' and won top three position in Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Naat Khawans of the district Wednesday showcased their skills in the 40th 'Annual Provincial Naat Competition' and won top three position in Peshawar.

The event was organized with a collaborative effort between Radio Pakistan, ptv Peshawar, and the Provincial Ministry of Religious Affairs.

In this prestigious event, the participants continued the legacy of excellence by securing top positions in three out of four categories, including a first-place victory for the Hazara Arts Council.

In the category under 15 years of age, Syeda Madeeha Nasir from Government Girls Higher Secondary school Havelian secured the first position.

In the under-15 category for boys, Naveed Ahmed from Comprehensive Excellence College Abbottabad emerged as the winner.

In the women's category, covering ages 15 to 25 years, Syeda Zahra from Government Girls College Havelian claimed the top spot.

In the men's category, encompassing participants aged 15 to 25 years, Hafiz Muhammad Hasanat from Jamia Masjid and Madrasa Hazrat Umar bin Khattab Rajoorya secured the third position, while Fahad Naseem from Haripur claimed the first place.