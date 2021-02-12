Abbottabad Police arrest 61 drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Abbottabad has arrested 61 drug peddlers after recovery of narcotics including hashish, heroin powder, ice and liquor from their possession.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar, a vigorous crackdown on peddlers is in progress in the district and during first ten days of the current month 61 narcotics sellers have been arrested after recovery of 67.

912 kilograms hashish, 8.603 kilograms heroin, 165 grams ice and 325 bottles of liquor from their possession, said a press release issued here Friday.

The concerned police stations have registered cases against the arrested peddlers under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Meanwhile, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi has directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations across the district for further acceleration of crackdown against narcotics sellers and their facilitators.