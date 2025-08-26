Abbottabad police arrest injured car thief after shootout, stolen vehicle recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Abbottabad police on Tuesday arrested an injured car thief following a shootout and recovered a stolen Toyota GLi (registration number IDN-3750, model 2003) that had been snatched from Jinnahabad. The incident took place in the area of Mirpur police station.

During a search operation, the suspects opened fire on the police, prompting an exchange of gunfire. As a result, Abrar, son of Fida Muhammad, a resident of Peshawar, was injured and taken into custody on the spot, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The stolen vehicle was recovered from the arrested suspect’s possession. A case has been registered against the culprits, and further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused.