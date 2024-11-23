Abbottabad Police arrest key suspects in Haris murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail PSP, Abbottabad police continued their aggressive crackdown on criminal elements in the district.

In a significant development, police recently arrested suspects involved in the murder of 26-year-old Haris and the wounding of two other young men in the Mir Alam Town area, within the jurisdiction of Sikanderabad Police Station.

The arrested individuals were including Shahzad Tanoli son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Mir Alam Town, and Faizan son of Zareen, a resident of Chitta, have been charged under sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Investigations are ongoing.

Abbottabad police have ramped up their efforts to curb criminal activities. SHO Ahsan Shakoor of Kotheiala Police Station conducted a search-and-strike operation in the Kotheiala area and surrounding regions.

During the operation, a house-to-house search was carried out with the assistance of female police officers. The operation resulted in the recovery of three pistols and one rifle, leading to the registration of cases against the suspects involved.