Abbottabad Police Arrest Three Robbers: DPO

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Abbottabad police have arrested three robbers involved in robbery cases at tourist point Thandyni road in a dramatic manner.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail told this while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club here Friday.

He further said that the accused looted 1 lakh 45 thousand rupees and 6 mobile phones on gun point at Thandyani road by placing huge boulders on the road which stopped the vehicle belonging to Chamyali school teachers.

The DPO said that the arrested three suspects included Sheeraz and Yasir sons of Javed and Rashis son of Ayub. During the investigation, two pistols and three looted mobile phones were also recovered from theie possession, he added.

He said that Abbottabad police was committed to provide foolproof security to the masses and any incident would be promptly responded.

Earlier, the victims of the robbery cases were threatening of protest against the inaction of local police by giving deadline of two weeks.

