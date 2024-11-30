Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Arrest Three Thieves, Recover Stolen Goods Worth Millions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Abbottabad police arrest three thieves, recover stolen goods worth millions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Abbottabad police, following the the directives of District Police Chief Umar Tufail, have intensified their operations against criminal activities and arrested three thieves, recovered stolen goods worth millions of rupees.

In a successful raid, SHO Mirpur, Sardar Tahir Saleem, and his team apprehended three individuals including two men and one woman involved in a major theft in Bilqias Town. The suspects had stolen 62 tolas of gold, Rs. 170,000 in cash, $1,500, and two expensive watches from a house on November 8.

All stolen items, worth millions of rupees, have been recovered.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Usman, son of Muhammad Akram, Junaid, son of Parvez, and Benish Bibi, wife of Usman, all residents of Phalkot. A case has been registered against them under Section 381 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

District Police Chief Umar Tufail praised the outstanding performance of the Mirpur police team in solving the case and recovering the stolen valuables.

