Abbottabad Police Arrest Three Thieves, Recover Stolen Goods Worth Millions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Abbottabad police, following the the directives of District Police Chief Umar Tufail, have intensified their operations against criminal activities and arrested three thieves, recovered stolen goods worth millions of rupees.
In a successful raid, SHO Mirpur, Sardar Tahir Saleem, and his team apprehended three individuals including two men and one woman involved in a major theft in Bilqias Town. The suspects had stolen 62 tolas of gold, Rs. 170,000 in cash, $1,500, and two expensive watches from a house on November 8.
All stolen items, worth millions of rupees, have been recovered.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Usman, son of Muhammad Akram, Junaid, son of Parvez, and Benish Bibi, wife of Usman, all residents of Phalkot. A case has been registered against them under Section 381 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
District Police Chief Umar Tufail praised the outstanding performance of the Mirpur police team in solving the case and recovering the stolen valuables.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF foils drugs smuggling bid; recovers 3.8 kg Ice2 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces Matric and FA Results2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, German relations have strengthened: Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
PPP AJK chapter celebrates 58th Founding Anniversary of party32 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life in Muzaffargarh32 minutes ago
-
Kaghan valley tourism season 2024 officially closed32 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds photo exhibition on Allama Iqbal’s poem 'Saqi Nama'42 minutes ago
-
Police seize 7Kg hashish, arrest two smugglers42 minutes ago
-
Cases registered over food safety violations in Multan42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine suspects in search operations52 minutes ago
-
PJN, UNDP host workshop to strengthen dispute resolution councils in Malakand52 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen national HIV response52 minutes ago