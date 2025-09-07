Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers, Recover Narcotics And Stolen Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Abbottabad police have carried out a successful operation against drug dealers as Nawan Shehar police arrested two suspects during a snap check on Sunday. A suspicious motorcycle was stopped and searched, leading to the recovery of 4,369 grams of Haahis and 227 grams of ice drug.

The arrested suspects were identified as Sarmad Khan alias Somi son of Javed and Tabarak son of Javed, residents of Mohalla Qila Nawan Shehar. During investigation, it was revealed that the motorcycle was stolen property linked to case number 725/25 under section 381A registered at Nawan Shehar Police Station.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act, while further investigation is underway.

