Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Abbottabad Police Thursday arrested two drug dealers and recovered 8 kilograms and 520 grams of Hashish along with 516 grams of ice drug.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, the Abbottabad Police have been actively conducting operations against drug traffickers.

According to Abbottabad Police, the Mirpur Police Station conducted the operation and seized 4 kilograms and 390 grams of Hashish from Sherullah, son of Yar Muhammad a resident of Manshera, and 4 kilograms and 130 grams of hashish along with 516 grams of ice from Muhammad Ali son of Sadiq a resident of Kareem Pura.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotic Control Act, and investigations are underway.