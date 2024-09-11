Open Menu

Abbottabad Police Arrest Two Drug Dealers, Seize 8.5 KG Hashish And 516 Grams Of Ice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice

ABBOTTBAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Abbottabad Police Thursday arrested two drug dealers and recovered 8 kilograms and 520 grams of Hashish along with 516 grams of ice drug.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail, the Abbottabad Police have been actively conducting operations against drug traffickers.

According to Abbottabad Police, the Mirpur Police Station conducted the operation and seized 4 kilograms and 390 grams of Hashish from Sherullah, son of Yar Muhammad a resident of Manshera, and 4 kilograms and 130 grams of hashish along with 516 grams of ice from Muhammad Ali son of Sadiq a resident of Kareem Pura.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotic Control Act, and investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Police Station Mirpur Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

24 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

24 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan