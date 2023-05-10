Abbottabad Police Arrested 9 PTI Workers For Violation Of 3MPO
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 01:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Despite a ban on gathering by district administration under section 144, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf workers Wednesday staged a protest and blocked several roads in the city.
Abbottabad police arrested 9 workers of PTI for staging protests and blocking roads on various places of Main Manehra Road, Murree Road and Fawara Chowk.
The Abbottabad Police arrested 9 workers and sent them to the Central Jail Haripur (CJH) under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).
The arrested individuals from Abbottabad including Safdar Qureshi, Shahryar, Hamza Latif, Ziaullah, Taimoor Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Yousafzai, Khalid Rawalamin, and others.