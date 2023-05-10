Abbottabad police arrested 9 PTI workers for violation of 3MPO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Despite a ban on gathering by district administration under section 144, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf workers Wednesday staged a protest and blocked several roads in the city.

Abbottabad police arrested 9 workers of PTI for staging protests and blocking roads on various places of Main Manehra Road, Murree Road and Fawara Chowk.

The Abbottabad Police arrested 9 workers and sent them to the Central Jail Haripur (CJH) under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The arrested individuals from Abbottabad including Safdar Qureshi, Shahryar, Hamza Latif, Ziaullah, Taimoor Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Yousafzai, Khalid Rawalamin, and others.