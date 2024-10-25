Abbottabad Police Arrested Accused In Gharri Panna Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 07:25 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) In an immediate response to a murder, Nawan Shahr police on Friday have apprehended a suspect within 24 hours of the crime in the Gharri Penna area. The suspect, identified as Anwar, son of Sherzaman, is accused of killing a young man in the locality.
Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail PSP, a focused crackdown on criminal activities was initiated by the district police. The operation, led by SHO Asghar Khan of Nawanshahr Police Station, resulted in the suspect's capture along with the recovery of a Asubstantial cache of weapons.
During a search of Anwar's residence, police seized one shotgun, two rifles, two pistols, 601 cartridges, and 18 magazines of various calibers. In light of these findings, a case has been registered against him under Section 15AA of the relevant legal statutes.
The police have stated that further investigations are underway to uncover additional details related to the case and to ensure that justice is served.
