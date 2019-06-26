Abbottabad police arrests 10 robbers

District Police Wednesday arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in three robberies and recovered looted money from their possession

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :District Police Wednesday arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in three robberies and recovered looted money from their possession.

According to the district Abbottabad police sources, in Circle Bakot seven armed robber looted Rs30,000 from two persons.

The victims registered a FIR in Bakot Police Station.

Bakot police arrested seven accused robbers from the area and recovered looted amount from them during investigations.

Meanwhile according to FIR lodged at Mirpur Police Station Abbottabad, three armed robbers looted the owner of the Prime Lab Danish Iqbal. Police after initial investigation arrested the robbers and also recovered looted amount.