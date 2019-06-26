UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abbottabad Police Arrests 10 Robbers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

Abbottabad police arrests 10 robbers

District Police Wednesday arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in three robberies and recovered looted money from their possession

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :District Police Wednesday arrested 10 accused allegedly involved in three robberies and recovered looted money from their possession.

According to the district Abbottabad police sources, in Circle Bakot seven armed robber looted Rs30,000 from two persons.

The victims registered a FIR in Bakot Police Station.

Bakot police arrested seven accused robbers from the area and recovered looted amount from them during investigations.

Meanwhile according to FIR lodged at Mirpur Police Station Abbottabad, three armed robbers looted the owner of the Prime Lab Danish Iqbal. Police after initial investigation arrested the robbers and also recovered looted amount.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Police Station Circle Mirpur Money FIR From

Recent Stories

Deep emotional attachment exists between people of ..

27 minutes ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

30 minutes ago

Seven EU Leaders Urge EU Commission Chief to Concl ..

2 minutes ago

Chris Gayle says he is among West Indies greats

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes high numb ..

1 hour ago

US Actively Tracking Russian Warship Admiral Gorsh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.