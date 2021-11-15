UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Police Arrests 30 Drug Dealers, Seizes Narcotics

Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:44 PM

Abbottabad police arrests 30 drug dealers, seizes narcotics

Abbottabad police on Monday arrested 30 drug dealers and paddlers during 10 days anti-narcotics drive in the district

Police said besides Abbottabad police Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) during a massive crackdown against drug dealers particularly Ice dealers and arrested 30 accused including 19 Ice drug dealers.

Police seized 3.726 kilogram Ice worth millions of rupees, 6.680 Heroin, 31 kg hashish and 176 bottles of liquor.

On the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO), Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi police had started 10 days long drive against narcotics where Ice dealers were especially targeted.

During the drive, NET had started a crackdown against the drug peddlers and dealers in the areas of all police stations to eliminate this menace from our society.

DPO has appreciated the performance of police and NET and said they had recovered a record 3.726 Kilogram Ice worth millions of rupees, 6.680 heroin, 31 kg hashish and 176 bottles of liquor.

While issuing directives to the Station House Officer district Abbottabad, Zahoor Babar Afridi said drug dealers, particularly Ice dealers, were playing with our life of youth and fighting against them was a cause.

