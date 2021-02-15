Abbottabad police arrests 90 drug smugglers and seized huge quantity of narcotics

Abbottabad police during the first half of February arrested 90 drug smuggler and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Abbottabad police during the first half of February arrested 90 drug smuggler and recovered a huge quantity of narcotics.

According to the Abbottabad police sources, during the first ten days of the current month, various police stations of Abbottabad during a massive drive against drug trafficking arrested 61 drug smugglers and paddlers seized 83 KG Hashish12.

648 KG Heroin, 331 grams Ice and 650 bottles of liquor.

Police also registered cases in concerned police stations of district Abbottabad under the anti-narcotics act while District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar also directed speed up crackdown against drug smuggler, drug paddlers and their facilitators.

The DPO Abbottabad in his message said that we have to save our youth from the addiction of drugs which is spreading rapidly and bring the accused of a heinous crime before the court.