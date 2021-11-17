Abbottabad police busted 5 accused of armed robbery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Wednesday arrested five robbers, recovered weapons used in the crime and stolen goods, the robbers were involved in an armed robbery in village Paswal an area of City Police Station Abbottabad.

This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi while addressing a press conference here.

Police also recovered 5 pistols, one repeater, one motorcycle, gloves, face mask, golden jewelry worth Rs 5 lac.

While giving the details of the case, he further said that on the 8th November four armed robbers barged into the house of Mukhtaj Ahmed son of Faqeer Muhammad. Besides looting the jewelry, they also tortured the family members and later fled away successfully. Later, while chasing the robbers by the residents of Paswal 28 years old Kabeer son of Muhammad Sidique died on the spot by the firing of the robbers.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that City police Station Abbottabad registered two FIRs, first for armed robbery under section 616/458/392 / 337-A(i)/34 while second against the killing of Kabeer under section 302.

Giving the details of the case DPO Abbottabad said that we have formed an investigation team headed by Additional SP Arif Javed comprising SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, DSP Cantt. Raja Mahboob, SHO and In-charge Investigation City police station.

He said that the Investigation team using modern technology successfully traced both cases and arrested five robbers including Shuja ur Rehman son of Sakhi ur Rehman resident of Kakul Road Abbottabad, Khan Afzal son of Sher Afzal resident of village Kassaki, Maaz son of Shamraiz resident of Kassaki, Mohsin son of Liaqat resident of Ban Sairi and Ubaid son of Ghulam Sarwar resident of Jabrian.