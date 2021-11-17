UrduPoint.com

Abbottabad Police Busted 5 Accused Of Armed Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Abbottabad police busted 5 accused of armed robbery

The police Wednesday arrested five robbers, recovered weapons used in the crime and stolen goods, the robbers were involved in an armed robbery in village Paswal an area of City Police Station Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The police Wednesday arrested five robbers, recovered weapons used in the crime and stolen goods, the robbers were involved in an armed robbery in village Paswal an area of City Police Station Abbottabad.

This was stated by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi while addressing a press conference here.

Police also recovered 5 pistols, one repeater, one motorcycle, gloves, face mask, golden jewelry worth Rs 5 lac.

While giving the details of the case, he further said that on the 8th November four armed robbers barged into the house of Mukhtaj Ahmed son of Faqeer Muhammad. Besides looting the jewelry, they also tortured the family members and later fled away successfully. Later, while chasing the robbers by the residents of Paswal 28 years old Kabeer son of Muhammad Sidique died on the spot by the firing of the robbers.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that City police Station Abbottabad registered two FIRs, first for armed robbery under section 616/458/392 / 337-A(i)/34 while second against the killing of Kabeer under section 302.

Giving the details of the case DPO Abbottabad said that we have formed an investigation team headed by Additional SP Arif Javed comprising SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, DSP Cantt. Raja Mahboob, SHO and In-charge Investigation City police station.

He said that the Investigation team using modern technology successfully traced both cases and arrested five robbers including Shuja ur Rehman son of Sakhi ur Rehman resident of Kakul Road Abbottabad, Khan Afzal son of Sher Afzal resident of village Kassaki, Maaz son of Shamraiz resident of Kassaki, Mohsin son of Liaqat resident of Ban Sairi and Ubaid son of Ghulam Sarwar resident of Jabrian.

Related Topics

Firing Police Technology Abbottabad Police Station Road Died Jewelry Robbery November Gold Afridi Family

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIE ..

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIET

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform under ..

Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform underscoring values of solidarity, ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Lebanese Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks ..

Russian, Lebanese Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on November 22 - Zak ..

1 minute ago
 Shibli Faraz terms passage of electoral amendment ..

Shibli Faraz terms passage of electoral amendment bill as major victory

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police, CLAS launch report on ICT traini ..

Islamabad police, CLAS launch report on ICT training policy

1 minute ago
 Bill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pil ..

Bill Gates's Company Picks Site in Wyoming for Pilot NPP

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.